Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $863,000 in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $863,000 in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $327.1 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDS

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