Portland General Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $814 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.53 per share.

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