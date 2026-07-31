PNM Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported earnings of $71.4 million in…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported earnings of $71.4 million in its second quarter.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $548.6 million in the period.

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