Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $328 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $328 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.23 billion, matching Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP

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