Peoples Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $14.8…

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $14.8 million in its second quarter.

The Moosic, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFIS

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