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PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 5:48 PM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Wednesday reported profit of $22 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $497 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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