PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Wednesday reported profit of…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Wednesday reported profit of $22 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $497 million in the period.

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