Pembina Pipeline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported profit of $369.9 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported profit of $369.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

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