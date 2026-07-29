Peabody Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.6 million…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8.5%. The stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

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