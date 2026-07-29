Patterson-UTI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTEN

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