Patria Investments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Friday reported net…

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Friday reported net income of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The Camana Bay, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $111.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $105.8 million.

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