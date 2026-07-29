Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

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