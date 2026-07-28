Paccar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $752 million.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $752 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.43.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $7.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR

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