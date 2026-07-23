Ovintiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $456 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $456 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVV

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