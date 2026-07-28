Oshkosh: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $183.2 million. The…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $183.2 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings to be $11 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSK

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