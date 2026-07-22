Origin Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $33.8 million.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $33.8 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.6 million, meeting Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

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