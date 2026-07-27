OPKO Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $163.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, OPKO Health said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $142 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $585 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK

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