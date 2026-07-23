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OP Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 4:55 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPBK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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