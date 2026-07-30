Olin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

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