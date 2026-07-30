OFS Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 8 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

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