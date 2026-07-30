OceanFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported a loss of…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $131.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCFC

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