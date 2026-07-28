NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $767…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $767 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.89 to $4.32.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXPI

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