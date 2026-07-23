NVR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Thursday reported earnings of $236.5 million in its…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Thursday reported earnings of $236.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $83.96.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period.

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