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Now That I’m Kicked Off SAVE, Is the Standard Plan My Best Option?

U.S. News & World Report

July 30, 2026, 8:00 PM

In this month’s column, a SAVE borrower needs to choose a new repayment plan. An income-driven plan seems like the obvious financial choice, but they worry it will leave them “stuck.” For help, we’ve tapped Nika Booth, a personal finance educator and founder of Debt Free Gonnabe.

If you have a student loan question for an expert, send it to askastudentloanexpert@usnews.com.

Dear Expert,

I just received my letter telling me I have 90 days to move from SAVE to a new repayment plan. But I’m wondering if I should just do nothing and let them put me on the standard plan instead.

Here’s my thinking.

I have $40K in federal student loans, and I make about $55K a year. If I go on the Repayment Assistance Plan, I believe my monthly payments would be between $200 and $300. With my loans averaging an interest rate of about 7%, my monthly payment on the standard 10-year plan would be a little over $450.

One more thing: My current job qualifies me for Public Service Loan Forgiveness after 10 years. So a straight 10-year comparison makes RAP seem like a no-brainer.

But I worry that PSLF would leave me feeling stuck in my career and might prevent me from taking higher-paying jobs and increasing my income. Even if I do get raises while still eligible for PSLF, my RAP payment would just rise with it.

A $450 payment would certainly stretch my budget, but that’s where I’m leaning. Am I crazy?

Conflicted in Columbus

More from U.S. News

I’m $50K in Debt and Scared I Can’t Afford My Second Kid’s College. What Should I Do?

5 Under-the-Radar Student Loan Changes You Should Know About

SAVE Borrowers: Here’s How to Pick the Best New Plan for You

Now That I’m Kicked Off SAVE, Is the Standard Plan My Best Option? originally appeared on usnews.com

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