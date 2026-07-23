NovoCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7…

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

NovoCure expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $725 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR

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