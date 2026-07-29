NorthWestern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported profit of $25 million…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported profit of $25 million in its second quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $392.6 million in the period.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.68 to $3.83 per share.

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