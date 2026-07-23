Norfolk Southern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $734 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $734 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $3.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.23 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

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