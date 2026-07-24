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Noodles & Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2026, 7:12 AM

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $127 million in the period.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $485 million to $500 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDLS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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