Noodles & Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $127 million in the period.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $485 million to $500 million.

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