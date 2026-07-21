Nicolet Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.9 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $237.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $179.4 million, also beating Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIC

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