Nextpower: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextpower Inc. (NXT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $165.4…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextpower Inc. (NXT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $165.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $935.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $932.3 million.

Nextpower expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.42 to $4.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion.

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