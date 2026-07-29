Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $888.4 million in the period.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion.

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