Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $106 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $106 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 20 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 73 cents to 77 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL

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