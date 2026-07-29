New Oriental: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $62.2…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $62.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $475.2 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.66 billion.

New Oriental expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.