Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $144.4 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $144.4 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $959 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.5 million.

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