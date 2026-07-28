NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $201.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.3 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year earnings in the range of 17 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $802 million to $806 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.