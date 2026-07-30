Neogen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $225.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.9 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $870.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Neogen said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $880 million to $885 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

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