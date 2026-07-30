NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share.
The company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.
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