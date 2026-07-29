Natural Health Trends: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported…

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $451,000 in its second quarter.

The Rolling Hills Estates, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The direct selling company posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.

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