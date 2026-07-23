Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $507 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $507 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.5 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

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