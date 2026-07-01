MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $80.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM

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