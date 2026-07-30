MSA Safety: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $86.2 million.

The Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $503.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSA

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