Moog: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $152 million.

The East Aurora, New York-based company said it had profit of $4.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Moog expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.4 billion.

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