Moderna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $782 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $782 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.97 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.97 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $145 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNA

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