Mobileye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its second quarter.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $508 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion.

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