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Mizuho: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 3:40 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.65 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.82 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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