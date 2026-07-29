MiMedx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.8 million…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its second quarter.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period.

MiMedx expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $290 million.

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