Middlesex Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Thursday reported profit of $14.8 million in…

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Thursday reported profit of $14.8 million in its second quarter.

The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period.

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