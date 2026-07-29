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MGP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 7:45 AM

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12 million in its second quarter.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $124.4 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGPI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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