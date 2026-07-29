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MGM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 4:45 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $292.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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