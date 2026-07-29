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MGIC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 4:15 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $182.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $295.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $297.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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