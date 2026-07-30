Merit Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $38.8 million.

The South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $418.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.7 million.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion.

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